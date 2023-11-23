Vote for BRS if you want peace and harmony to prevail: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NALGONDA: Stating that an able leader and a stable government was required to ensure further development and to attract investments, BRS working president KT Rama Rao called upon the people to vote for the BRS if they want to see peace and harmony continue to prevail in Hyderabad.

Addressing a roadshow in Serilingampally, he said that Hyderabad witnessed massive development in the last few years. “During his recent visit, superstar Rajinikanth lauded the development that took place here. But the Congress Ghajinis are unable to see or understand the development taking place in Hyderabad,” the BRS scion said.

“There have been no communal or caste clashes in the city. The BRS is focussed only on development,” KTR added. Stating that Soubhagya Lakshmi and other schemes have been included in the BRS manifesto, he said that the eligible women would get Rs 3,000 per month under the Soubhagya Lakshmi scheme.

‘Munugode will be upgraded to a municipality’

During roadshows in Choutuppal and Kodad, Rama Rao promised that Munugode would be upgraded to a municipality if the BRS retained power. “People should pay attention to why the election was held in Munugode less than a year ago. Rajagopal Reddy’s arrogance was the reason for Munugode’s byelection,” he said.

He also urged the women voters to recall how they used to face drinking water problems during the Congress rule and how the situation improved under the BRS.

Referring to the issue of free power supply to farmers, he said: “Congress leaders A Revanth Reddy and Venkat Reddy are raising doubts over 24x7 power supply. I am challenging them to visit any village in Munugode and touch the power lines to check the authenticity of our claims.”

Assuring that the BRS government will adopt Munugode, he promised that his party will establish a government degree college in Choutuppal.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

