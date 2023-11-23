Will approach ECI for inquiry, says Asaduddin on Akbaruddin speech row

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi has said that his party will urge the Election Commission of India (ECI) to inquire into the incident in Chandrayangutta on Tuesday night, where Santosh Nagar CI interrupted MIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi’s speech claiming that the permitted time for the public meeting had ended.

During a “Meet the Press” event organised by the Telangana State Union of Working Journalists (TUWJ) at Basheerbagh Press Club on Wednesday, Asaduddin showcased the returning officer’s (RO) permission letter which clearly stated that permission for the meeting was allowed from 6 pm to 10 pm.

“The police officer got on to the stage five minutes before 10 pm and said that time was up. What kind of behaviour is this? The opening and closing statements are the most important for any speaker. The election commission’s and police department’s cameras will capture it if there is any violation of MCC. Then what was the need to obstruct Akbaruddin’s speech,” he asked.

When a reporter informed him that people were of the opinion that BRS, BJP and MIM were having a tacit understanding, in a light-hearted manner he said that he was now reminded of an Urdu phrase “phas gayi raziya gundon mein,” and that he now feels that he has become everybody’s “laila.”

“Let Modi and Rahul Gandhi come for a discussion. We will serve them Irani chai from Niloufer cafe, Osmania biscuit from Subhan bakery and fruit biscuit from Karachi bakery. Let them decide I’m with whom. We are like two shores of an ocean which can’t come together,” he quipped.

