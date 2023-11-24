Abuses against women rise in Telangana: Pawan Kalyan

By Express News Service

NALGONDA/KOTHAGUDEM: Addressing a gathering supporting BJP candidate Sankineni Venkateswara Rao in Suryapet, Jana Sena Party president Pawan Kalyan alleged that a sharp increase in attacks and abuses against women has been observed in Telangana under the BRS regime.

Beginning his address with the slogan ‘Jai Telangana’, the JSP chief called upon the BC community to make efforts towards establishing statehood. He said that the Nalgonda district, which was once troubled by fluorosis, played a pivotal role in the emergence of the Jana Sena Party.

Pawan Kalyan said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country will be governed with the slogan of equality for all. He urged people to vote for the BJP candidates in the district. He said that the BJP wants a double-engine government to come in Telangana and the Jana Sena party is working towards their win.

Later in the day, the Jana Sena chief visited Kothagudem and addressed a gathering at Prakasam grounds. Launching a scathing attack at the Jagan Mohan Reddy-led government, he said that he has drawn inspiration from the Telangana movement to fight against the alleged ‘rowdyism’ and ‘gundaism’ in Andhra Pradesh.

