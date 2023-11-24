BRS MLAs demand 30 per cent cut in Dalit Bandhu scheme, claims JP Nadda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/NIZAMABAD/SANGAREDDY: Alleging that BRS MLAs are demanding a 30 per cent cut in the Dalit Bandhu scheme, BJP national president JP Nadda has called upon the people of Telangana to bring the BJP to power if they want to change the face of Telangana.

He was addressing election rallies at Hyderabad, Nizamabad, and Sangareddy on Thursday. In Hyderabad, he accused Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao of being preoccupied with feathering his family’s nest with ill-gotten money. “The chief minister has forgotten the sacrifices made by hundreds of youths for the formation of Telangana state,” he said.

He reiterated his party’s policy of doing away with religion-based reservations. “The chief minister is resorting to appeasement politics by enhancing four per cent reservation to 12 per cent for Muslims. As soon as we come to power, we will remove the religion-based reservations and extend them to those who deserve it,” he said.

He alleged corruption in the Dharani portal, Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), and claimed that crores had changed hands in the Miyapur land scam. After the BJP comes to power, all these scams would be investigated, Nadda said. At Nizamabad, he exuded confidence that India, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, would become the third-largest economy in the world soon.

The BJP national president said the ‘5G’ on every mobile phone is a testament to Modi’s ability to propel the country into becoming an economic powerhouse. “Vote for BJP candidates now and also in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections to help India become the world’s third-largest economic power,” he said.

He said that the BJP was against dynasty politics and vowed to free the country of this evil. “If the development is skewed in Telangana, it is because of KCR’s family rule,” he added. “The KCR-led government has failed on all fronts and the tentacles of corruption have reached every sector,” the BJP chief said.

At Sangareddy, Nadda alleged that a Rs 1,000-crore scam took place in awarding an Outer Ring Road maintenance contract to a private company. The Dharani portal was used to snatch the lands of farmers. “After we come to power, we will return the lands to their rightful owners. A probe would be ordered into corruption in the construction of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS),” he said.

The BJP leader said that the state did not make any progress under the BRS dispensation and on the other hand it had retrogressed due to corruption and nepotism. The government is being run by four members of one family - KCR, KTR, Kavitha, and T Harish Rao, Nadda alleged.

