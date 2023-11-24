Concerns arise among BRS cadre as ministers focus on home turf

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In view of the upcoming Assembly elections, ministers are expected to campaign in neighbouring constituencies alongside their sitting Assembly segments. However, a vast majority of the BRS ministers are focusing on their own segments, neglecting campaigns in other segments within their districts, causing concern among the ruling party candidates.

Ministers such as Sabitha Indra Reddy, G Jagadish Reddy, Puvvada Ajay Kumar, A Indrakaran Reddy, Ch Malla Reddy, Vemula Prasanth Reddy, S Niranjan Reddy, V Srinivas Goud, Gangula Kamalakar, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, and Mahender Reddy are all mostly working to secure their respective segments.

Sabitha, contesting from Maheshwaram, is expecting a tough fight against the Congress and the BJP. The minister is facing opponents like former MLA K Laxma Reddy from the Congress and Sriramulu from the saffron party and has limited opportunity to campaign in other segments.

In Nalgonda, Jagadish, vying for a consecutive term from Suryapet, is putting all efforts into victory. He is refraining from campaigning in neighbouring segments due to the Congress fielding former minister Ramreddy Damodar Reddy and BJP nominating ex-MLA Sankineni Venkateswar Rao, who both have a significant vote base.

Congress up to the fight

In Khammam, Ajay faces a neck-to-neck fight against Congress leader and former minister Thummala Nageswara Rao, leaving no room to concentrate on other segments. In Medchal-Malkajgiri, Malla Reddy, contesting from his sitting segment, is fully dedicated to winning his constituency. He allocates some time to Malakjgiri, where his son-in-law Marri Rajashekar Reddy is contesting, limiting his involvement in other segments.

In Mahbubnagar, Srinivas Goud faces tough competition from the grand old party and the BJP. The minister is putting in efforts to secure a hat-trick victory against former MLA Yennam Srinivas Reddy and Mithun Reddy, son of former MP Jithender Reddy. Niranjan Reddy, also from the Mahbubnagar district, is focusing solely on his segment, with the Congress fielding a candidate with a significant vote bank — former minister G Chinna Reddy.

In Nirmal, Indrakaran faces a triangular fight in a tight race against Congress and BJP candidates. The minister is working hard to secure his segment and refrain from campaigning in other constituencies.

Prasanth Reddy in the Balkonda constituency is busy regaining his segment, not diverting attention to campaigns in other segments within the Nizamabad district. The Congress fielding M Sunil Reddy has intensified the focus on his home constituency.

In Karimnagar, Kamalakar competes against Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Purumalla Srinivas in a tough contest. Despite being from the same community, Munnuru Kapu, Gangula is putting in extra efforts to win and is not focusing on any other segment. Dayakar Rao faces a challenging situation against 26-year-old Yashaswini Reddy fielded by the Congress. With key leaders in Palakurthy joining the grand old party, the minister is exerting all efforts to win, leaving no room to campaign in other segments.

Only two stand tall

Only two ministers, KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao, are actively engaging in an aggressive campaign for ministers and MLAs in various segments. Meanwhile, BRS leaders are discussing why other ministers have not easily secured their respective segments. The leaders are contemplating the accomplishments of the ministers over the past four and a half years, expressing concerns about their effectiveness. They acknowledge that Congress candidates, being seniors with a substantial vote bank, pose a formidable challenge, prompting ministers to intensify their efforts to secure victory in their segments.

Tough fight

MLC and minister Patnam Mahender Reddy, working to secure a win for his brother Narender Reddy in Kodangal against TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, faces a dual challenge. The minister is invested in winning Tandur, where MLA Pilot Rohith Reddy is contesting again, resulting in little time to campaign in the other segments.

