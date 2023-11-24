Growth makes Telangana a trailblazer, says BRS working president KTR

B kartheek By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Reinforcing the state’s “growth statement” with the help of a presentation titled “Trailblazer Telangana’’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao helped the state overcome the drought-like situation that prevailed in the region pre-bifurcation.

The presentation reflected the BRS line of the campaign: “Apudu Etla Unde Telangana, Ipudu Etla Indhi Telangana (Telangana then and Telangana now).’’

Stating that despite facing many teething problems, Telangana emerged as a progressive state within a decade, Rama Rao said that KCR, with his vision, constructed Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects by spending Rs 1.7 lakh crore.

Coming down heavily on opposition parties for politicising the Medigadda issue, he said engineering problems occur in projects, adding that there were issues in Dowleswaram Barrage, Prakasam Barrage, Nagarjuna Sagar and even Srisailam project.

Sops to farmers propelled TS growth: KTR

Rama Rao spoke at length on the change of sociopolitical dynamics of the state, increase in per capita income, GSDP, alleviation of poverty, irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, education, health, electricity and agriculture, among other sectors.

The minister also highlighted that Telangana leads in per capita income in the country, besides being one of the fastest-growing states in terms of GSDP. “More importantly, Telangana reduced multidimensional poverty from 13.18% in 2014 to 5.8% in 2023,” Rama Rao said.

Claiming that agriculture production has increased drastically in the state, he said that the Telangana region was ranked at No. 14 before state formation and is now at No. 1 in paddy production surpassing even Punjab and Haryana. The BRS working president added that the acreage increased from 131 lakh acres in 2014 to 268 lakh acres in 2023.

He attributed the growth to extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, providing 24x7 free power and irrigation water by constructing projects like Kaleshwaram. Rama Rao alleged that an “inimical government” at the Centre was treating states like its enemies if the ruling parties were not politically aligned. He also accused the Centre of arm-twisting agencies which are giving loans to the State.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers’ income but his promises have remained mere dialogues. KCR made it a reality by supporting agriculture and allied sectors and ushered in five revolutions,” Rama Rao said.

Asking the people to select between “current (electricity) and Congress”, Rama Rao said: “If Congress gets power, people will lose power.”

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Reinforcing the state’s “growth statement” with the help of a presentation titled “Trailblazer Telangana’’, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Thursday said that the vision of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao helped the state overcome the drought-like situation that prevailed in the region pre-bifurcation. The presentation reflected the BRS line of the campaign: “Apudu Etla Unde Telangana, Ipudu Etla Indhi Telangana (Telangana then and Telangana now).’’ Stating that despite facing many teething problems, Telangana emerged as a progressive state within a decade, Rama Rao said that KCR, with his vision, constructed Kaleshwaram and other irrigation projects by spending Rs 1.7 lakh crore. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Coming down heavily on opposition parties for politicising the Medigadda issue, he said engineering problems occur in projects, adding that there were issues in Dowleswaram Barrage, Prakasam Barrage, Nagarjuna Sagar and even Srisailam project. Sops to farmers propelled TS growth: KTR Rama Rao spoke at length on the change of sociopolitical dynamics of the state, increase in per capita income, GSDP, alleviation of poverty, irrigation, Mission Bhagiratha, Mission Kakatiya, education, health, electricity and agriculture, among other sectors. The minister also highlighted that Telangana leads in per capita income in the country, besides being one of the fastest-growing states in terms of GSDP. “More importantly, Telangana reduced multidimensional poverty from 13.18% in 2014 to 5.8% in 2023,” Rama Rao said. Claiming that agriculture production has increased drastically in the state, he said that the Telangana region was ranked at No. 14 before state formation and is now at No. 1 in paddy production surpassing even Punjab and Haryana. The BRS working president added that the acreage increased from 131 lakh acres in 2014 to 268 lakh acres in 2023. He attributed the growth to extending Rythu Bandhu and Rythu Bima, providing 24x7 free power and irrigation water by constructing projects like Kaleshwaram. Rama Rao alleged that an “inimical government” at the Centre was treating states like its enemies if the ruling parties were not politically aligned. He also accused the Centre of arm-twisting agencies which are giving loans to the State. “Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to double farmers’ income but his promises have remained mere dialogues. KCR made it a reality by supporting agriculture and allied sectors and ushered in five revolutions,” Rama Rao said. Asking the people to select between “current (electricity) and Congress”, Rama Rao said: “If Congress gets power, people will lose power.” Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp