Karnataka Energy Minister condemns BRS' power supply allegations

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Condemning the BRS campaign alleging shortage of electricity supply in Karnataka, Congress leader and Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Thursday said that the agriculture sector in his state was getting adequate power. He also accused the BRS of politicising the situation, instead of coming to Karnataka’s rescue out of federal spirit.

“Unfortunately, the BRS is politicising the power situation in Karnataka. If there is any problem they should be coming to our rescue. After all, we are Indians. Instead, they brought some farmers and did some dharna,” George said, addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. He added that the Karnataka government has revived thermal power stations to address the power issue.

Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CWC member Ajoy Kumar alleged that the BRS government was delaying payment of Rs 3,000 crore to Chhattisgarh, resulting in power shortages in Telangana.

Vijayashanti cautions against voting for BRS

Alleging that the BRS government is corrupt and is encouraging ‘bribe culture’, Congress leader Vijayashanti on Thursday urged the people of Telangana to bid farewell to the pink party.

“The people of Telangana have a fighting spirit, Still, I would ask you to think twice before casting your vote for the BRS,” she added

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Condemning the BRS campaign alleging shortage of electricity supply in Karnataka, Congress leader and Karnataka Energy Minister KJ George on Thursday said that the agriculture sector in his state was getting adequate power. He also accused the BRS of politicising the situation, instead of coming to Karnataka’s rescue out of federal spirit. “Unfortunately, the BRS is politicising the power situation in Karnataka. If there is any problem they should be coming to our rescue. After all, we are Indians. Instead, they brought some farmers and did some dharna,” George said, addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan. He added that the Karnataka government has revived thermal power stations to address the power issue. Lashing out at Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, CWC member Ajoy Kumar alleged that the BRS government was delaying payment of Rs 3,000 crore to Chhattisgarh, resulting in power shortages in Telangana.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Vijayashanti cautions against voting for BRS Alleging that the BRS government is corrupt and is encouraging ‘bribe culture’, Congress leader Vijayashanti on Thursday urged the people of Telangana to bid farewell to the pink party. “The people of Telangana have a fighting spirit, Still, I would ask you to think twice before casting your vote for the BRS,” she added Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp