Mopeds for toddy tappers if BRS wins: Telangana Finance Minister Harish

P Krishna By

Express News Service

SANGAREDDY: Finance Minister T Harish Rao on Thursday said if the BRS is elected to power for the third consecutive time, the government would provide mopeds (two-wheelers) to toddy tappers, similar to the initiative for fisherfolk.

Addressing the Goud Athmeeya Sammelan in Sangareddy, Harish expressed confidence that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao would become the chief minister for the third consecutive time. He pointed to the abolition of taxes on toddy trees since KCR assumed office, contrasting it with the previous Congress rule during which tappers had to pay a fee from the village to the state level. Now, even excise officials don’t interfere with toddy depots, the minister remarked.

Harish said when KCR came to know about excise officials demanding bribes for licence renewals, the latter gave the option to toddy tappers to renew the permit online once every 10 years. In contrast, he said, when incumbent Sangareddy MLA T Jayaprakash Reddy, popularly known as Jagga Reddy, was elected, he spent all his time in Hyderabad resting. “Even though BRS leader Chinta Prabhakar lost, he spent his time among people in Sangareddy and looked for avenues to continue serving them,” the minister pointed out.

He praised Prabhakar’s efforts during the pandemic, highlighting his efforts to distribute Remdesivir injections and essential goods to those in need. He pointed out the proactive measures taken by the BRS government, such as providing Rs 6 lakh insurance cover for toddy workers in case of accidental death and allocating 15% reservation for Gouds in liquor shop allotments, adding that a statue of Sardar Sarvai Papanna is being established in the Tank Bund area at an estimated cost of Rs 3 crore.

Addressing the Minority Athmeeya Sammelan later in the day, Harish underscored the government’s commitment to minority welfare under the chief minister’s leadership. He highlighted the absence of curfews, the launch of Shadi Mubarak and the establishment of minority residential schools as key achievements of the BRS government.

The minister mentioned the provision of an honorarium of Rs 5,000 each to 17,000 Imams in the state. Harish also disclosed plans for constructing Shadhi Khana for minority communities in Sangareddy and Sadasivapet, with an estimated budget of Rs 2 crore.

