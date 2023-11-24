Home States Telangana

Narsampet teen student dies by suicide after losing money in online games

A suicide note was found at the scene in which Prashanth apologised to his father, Sai Baba, for losing money in the game.

Published: 24th November 2023

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: An 18-year-old youth, M Prashanth, died by suicide on Wednesday in Narsampet town of Warangal district after losing money in an online game. Prashanth was a second-year intermediate student at a local private college.

Narsampet Circle Inspector (CI) S Ravi Kumar said that upon examining Prashanth’s mobile phone, it was discovered that he had incurred substantial financial losses while playing online games. It is learnt that despite resorting to loans through online apps, he ended up losing Rs 30,000.

A suicide note was found at the scene in which Prashanth apologised to his father, Sai Baba, for losing money in the game. Sai Baba alerted the police, who registered a case under Section 174 CrPc. Prashanth’s body has been moved to Narsampet government hospital for a post-mortem examination.

Discussing suicides can be triggering for some. However, suicides are preventable. In case you feel distressed by the content or know someone in distress, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7).

