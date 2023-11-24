Home States Telangana

No evidence of cop climbing dais: Hyderabad CP on Akbaruddin case

The CP examined all available evidence. He said no evidence was found to support the claim that the inspector climbed the stage.

Published: 24th November 2023 08:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th November 2023 08:50 AM   |  A+A-

AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi

FILE - AIMIM leader Akbaruddin Owaisi (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Commenting on the case filed against Akbaruddin Owaisi for allegedly intimidating police personnel, Hyderabad Commissioner of Police Sandeep Shandiliya said that there was no evidence of the Santosh Nagar inspector climbing the dais or being seen on it. AIMIM MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi had alleged that the inspector, who filed a case against him, climbed onto the dais.

The CP examined all available evidence. He said no evidence was found to support the claim that the inspector climbed the stage. It is alleged that Owaisi exceeded the allowed time during a campaign speech, violating the Model Code of Conduct. When the Santosh Nagar inspector approached the stage, Owaisi is alleged to have threatened the cop.

TAGS
Akbaruddin Owaisi AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi Hyderabad Police

