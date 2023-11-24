Telangana HC issues notice to ED on YSRCP MP’s writ petition

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Surepalli Nanda of the Telangana High Court issued a notice on Thursday to the special director of the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) to respond by the next date of hearing in a writ petition seeking direction to set aside an order dated November 3, passed by the ED against the petitioner – YSRCP MP K Raghurama Krishna Raju.

The petitioner contends that the ED’s order is arbitrary, lacks jurisdiction, and is contrary to the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999, (FEMA) and the rules and regulations framed under it.

In the petition, Raju stated that he has established several businesses in the power and other sectors across various states in the country. One such company is M/s Ind Barath Sun Energy Private Limited, incorporated on July 23, 2010, and operational since its inception. The company was established with the objective of undertaking operations in the power sector and, after incorporation, generated income from consultancy services.

Justice Surepalli Nanda, after considering the petitioner’s contentions, issued notices to the ED, instructing them to file their responses to the plea.

