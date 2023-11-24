Telangana polls: 'Will provide Rs 4K pension, 2BHK in jail for KCR', says TPCC chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday said that after it assumes power, the Congress would provide an old age pension of Rs 4,000 to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and construct a 2BHK house for him in Cherlapally Central Jail.

Revanth stressed that Congress will increase the existing Rs 2,016 old age pension to Rs 4,000. He also ridiculed the BRS government over the “failed” promise of providing 2BHK housing for the poor and exuded confidence in the party retiring KCR politically.

“KCR is retiring next month; he should also know that Congress will give Rs 4,000 pension. Indiramma Rajyam will construct a 2BHK house for KCR in Cherlapally jail for looting the state,” he said at Dubbaka.

On Thursday, Revanth addressed public meetings at Dubbaka, Huzurabad, Manakondur, and LB Nagar Assembly constituencies where he attacked the BRS government over unemployment and recruitment through the TSPSC.

Govt appointed incompetent people to TSPSC: Revanth

Revanth said that the state government has appointed incompetent individuals as TSPSC members and as a result, the question papers surfaced at photocopy shops before the exams.

At Manakondur, he accused the local MLA — popular Telangana folk and revolutionary singer Rasamayi Balakishan — of mortgaging the “Telangana resistance song” to a feudal landlord (KCR).

“Like a cat changing its places, KCR changed his constituency from Gajwel to Kamareddy. But KCR is like a counterfeit `100 note that has no value despite people having it in their pockets,” Revanth said.

At LB Nagar, he appealed to the constituents to vote for Madhu Yaskhi Goud while asking them to throw BRS MLA Sudheer Reddy — the former Musi Rejuvenation Corporation chairman — into the Musi. He said that he would ensure the 12 MLAs who betrayed Congress are not reelected this time around.

At Huzurabad, he questioned why BJP MLA Eatala Rajender has not ensured any special funding from the Centre after winning in the by-elections.



