20K beneficiaries await phase II of Telangana government’s sheep distribution scheme

By Express News Service

JANGAON/WARANGAL/MULUGU: Nearly 20,000 beneficiaries of the sheep distribution scheme are gripped with concern over the uncertain status of the programme.

Five years ago, each beneficiary deposited Rs 32,500, constituting 25% of the required amount to the state government. Despite this, the government is yet to approve the second phase of sheep distribution for eligible beneficiaries, leaving them anxious.

Beneficiaries across Warangal, Mulugu and Jangaon districts, who applied and made payments for the second phase of the Telangana government’s sheep distribution scheme, find themselves stranded due to the model code of conduct (MCC). As per the government scheme, each unit comprises 20 female sheep and one male sheep (ram), with each beneficiary submitting Rs 32,500 via a demand draft (DD) to the Animal Husbandry department.

The 20,000 enrolled beneficiaries are eagerly awaiting the second phase of sheep distribution from the state government. M Pochal, a beneficiary from Raghunathpalli Mandal in Jangaon district, said that the payment made for the second phase of sheep units five years ago remains pending with the state government.

There is apprehension about the scheme’s future, particularly if the pink party secures victory in the upcoming Assembly elections, raising doubts about the scheme’s realisation for eligible beneficiaries in the state. S Kanakaraju, another beneficiary from Ghanpur mandal, lamented the government’s neglect. The absence of any acknowledgement or progress regarding the second phase has left enrolled beneficiaries worried about the funds deposited with the government.

