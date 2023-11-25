BRS will ensure 100 per cent literacy in Telangana, says party's working president KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has announced another new scheme for the middle class — interest subvention on home loans. Addressing the ‘Real Estate Summit’ here on Friday, Rama Rao said that the BRS, if voted to power, would focus mainly on two issues — housing for all and 100 per cent literacy.

“Housing for all does not mean a 2BHK housing scheme. The 2BHK housing scheme and the new scheme Gruhalakshmi will continue. Besides, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is also contemplating providing interest subvention to the middle class who buy flats by taking home loans. The state government will pay interest on the home loans of those who buy 1,200 to 1,500 sqft flats,” Rao declared.

Rama Rao asked people to look at what’s happening in Bengaluru. “There is a 28 per cent dip in the construction and real estate industry after the Congress came to power in Karnataka,” he said and added that only a stable government and an able leadership can keep the progress going.

“If you want to enjoy your holidays and the boom of the industry, don’t give us a holiday. Encourage a government which is working for the welfare of all,” Rama Rao stressed.

He also spoke about the introduction of free electric vehicle services to metro stations and giving greater focus on creating more green spaces and reforestation in Hyderabad. Rao also shared his dream of achieving a 24/7 water supply in Hyderabad.

His other goal is to expand Hyderabad metro to 415 km in the next 10 years. “For a city to emerge as a global city, a robust public transport system should come into place,” he said and assured completion of a 250-km metro line in the next five years.

He also talked about developing satellite townships, an Urban Flood Management System, a world-class IMAGE city, boosting tourism, strengthening sports infrastructure and developing Hyderabad to host the Olympics.

Comparing the ruling of N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Rajasekhara Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao, Rama Rao said that Naidu mainly focused on IT and development of Hyderabad, Rajasekhara Reddy on the poor and agriculture, but, Chandrasekhar Rao focused on both rural and urban development.

He also exuded confidence that the BRS would win the elections with a huge majority. The BRS is strong at the ground level, whereas the Opposition depends on social media campaigns, he remarked.

