Cash-laden car catches fire in Warangal dist, driver flees

Fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire and discovered partially burnt currency notes under the bonnet.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:17 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

WARANGAL:  A car en route to Khammam, carrying currency notes under its bonnet, caught fire near Bollikunta village in Warangal district on Friday. The driver of the car abandoned the vehicle on the Warangal-Khammam highway and fled from the scene.

Fire tenders reached the spot to extinguish the fire and discovered partially burnt currency notes under the bonnet. The exact amount could not be determined due to the damage to the notes. Police are coordinating with the Road Transport Authority (RTA) to identify the owner of the car, which had a temporary registration sticker.

Mamnoor Inspector V Kranthi Kumar said that no case had been registered regarding the incident. Meanwhile, Mamnoor ACP C Satish Babu dismissed rumours circulating about the police seizing a substantial amount from the car and the suspect escaping in another vehicle.

He said that they are reviewing CCTV footage to gather evidence. In a similar incident in Nalgonda district in 2014, a car belonging to the then TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy was found abandoned with bundles of partially burned currency notes.

