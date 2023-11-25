ECI searches for cash at retired IAS officer’s house after Congress complaint

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint lodged by the Congress that a huge amount of cash was stored at the residence of former IAS officer AK Goel, a flying squad of the Election Commission of India, Task Force and Jubilee Hills police conducted searches at the residence of the retired bureaucrat located in Jubilee Hills here on Friday night.

The Congress alleged that some ruling BRS leaders stored huge cash at the residence of Goel.

The Congress workers entered into a heated argument with the police alleging that a constable shifted valuables from the house of Goel. The police caned the Congress workers when they staged a protest and tried to obstruct the two-wheeler of a constable.

Later, the Congress workers staged a dharna in front of the residence of Goel. The Congress leaders alleged that the money belonging to BRS candidates was stored at the residence of Goel. Earlier in the day, the Congress lodged a complaint with the EC officials on the same.

Jubilee Hills Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin alleged that a constable took away some valuables from Goel’s house. He suspected that money was stored at the residence of the retired IAS officer.

Congress leader Mallu Ravi alleged that around Rs 200 crore was stored at Goel's residence. “We do not think that it is the money of Goel. As he is a retired IAS officer, the ruling party used his house to store the cash,” Ravi alleged.

However, there is no official word on the seizure of cash from the residence of Goel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Following a complaint lodged by the Congress that a huge amount of cash was stored at the residence of former IAS officer AK Goel, a flying squad of the Election Commission of India, Task Force and Jubilee Hills police conducted searches at the residence of the retired bureaucrat located in Jubilee Hills here on Friday night. The Congress alleged that some ruling BRS leaders stored huge cash at the residence of Goel. The Congress workers entered into a heated argument with the police alleging that a constable shifted valuables from the house of Goel. The police caned the Congress workers when they staged a protest and tried to obstruct the two-wheeler of a constable.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later, the Congress workers staged a dharna in front of the residence of Goel. The Congress leaders alleged that the money belonging to BRS candidates was stored at the residence of Goel. Earlier in the day, the Congress lodged a complaint with the EC officials on the same. Jubilee Hills Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin alleged that a constable took away some valuables from Goel’s house. He suspected that money was stored at the residence of the retired IAS officer. Congress leader Mallu Ravi alleged that around Rs 200 crore was stored at Goel's residence. “We do not think that it is the money of Goel. As he is a retired IAS officer, the ruling party used his house to store the cash,” Ravi alleged. However, there is no official word on the seizure of cash from the residence of Goel. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp