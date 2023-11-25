Home States Telangana

ECI searches for cash at retired IAS officer’s house after Congress complaint

Cong candidate Azharuddin alleges that a constable took away valuables from Goel’s house

Published: 25th November 2023 10:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 10:49 AM   |  A+A-

Jubilee Hills police are seen outside retired IAS officer AK Goel’s residence in Hyderabad on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Following a complaint lodged by the Congress that a huge amount of cash was stored at the residence of former IAS officer AK Goel, a flying squad of the Election Commission of India, Task Force and Jubilee Hills police conducted searches at the residence of the retired bureaucrat located in Jubilee Hills here on Friday night.

The Congress alleged that some ruling BRS leaders stored huge cash at the residence of Goel.

The Congress workers entered into a heated argument with the police alleging that a constable shifted valuables from the house of Goel. The police caned the Congress workers when they staged a protest and tried to obstruct the two-wheeler of a constable.

Later, the Congress workers staged a dharna in front of the residence of Goel. The Congress leaders alleged that the money belonging to BRS candidates was stored at the residence of Goel. Earlier in the day, the Congress lodged a complaint with the EC officials on the same.

Jubilee Hills Congress candidate and former Indian cricket team captain Mohammad Azharuddin alleged that a constable took away some valuables from Goel’s house. He suspected that money was stored at the residence of the retired IAS officer.

Congress leader Mallu Ravi alleged that around Rs 200 crore was stored at Goel's residence.  “We do not think that it is the money of Goel. As he is a retired IAS officer, the ruling party used his house to store the cash,” Ravi alleged.

However, there is no official word on the seizure of cash from the residence of Goel.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
AK Goel Hyderabad Congress Mohammad Azharuddin Telangana Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp