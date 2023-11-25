If Cong is voted to power, 10 yrs of hard work will go waste: KCR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cautioning the people to be extremely wary of the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday alleged that the candidates of the grand old party started a new trend of appealing to the voters to support them as they would join the BRS after the elections.

“The Congress candidates are saying that they would join BRS after the elections. I heard that Congress candidate in Mancherial too is saying the same. They started this trend as they very well knew that they would be defeated. Don’t believe their words. It’s a lie. There is no truth in it. Vote only for BRS,” he said.

Addressing public meetings in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Ramagundam segments, Rao said that if the Congress was voted to power all the hard work that was done in the last 10 years would go to waste.

He reiterated his allegations that Congress delayed the formation of a separate state and tried to split the BRS. Recalling the statements of Congress leaders that Dharani would be scrapped, Rao told the farmers that they should be cautious with the Congress.

“Any slight mistake will be costly. Then, even KCR cannot do anything,” the BRS chief said.

Bayyaram steel factory

At the Ramagundam meeting, Rao recalled that the Centre took shares in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) because of the attitude of the Congress.

“The Congress stopped providing dependent jobs in SCCL. After the BRS came to power, it provided 15,000 dependent jobs,” Rao said and pointed out that his government provided several sops to SCCL employees, including Rs 1,000 crore bonus recently. He also promised to establish industries in Ramagundam.

Alleging that the Centre failed to set up the Bayyaram steel factory as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Rao said that the responsibility of establishing the steel factory would be entrusted to the SCCL. At the Bhupalpally meeting, Rao recalled that the BRS fought for 15 years and achieved separate Telangana.

“The BRS government resolved drinking and irrigation water problems. If you elect BRS candidates, then the Rythu Bandhu amount will be increased to Rs 16,000 per acre,” he said. The BRS chief also assured that the SCCL would be expanded further and the BRS would not compromise on it. He assured that even new coal blocks would be allotted to SCCL.

When he was addressing a meeting at Bhupalpally, people were seen using umbrellas as they stood in the rain to listen to his speech. “It is an indication that Bhupalpally candidate Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy will emerge victorious as a large number of people attended the meeting despite rain,” the BRS chief said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Cautioning the people to be extremely wary of the Congress, BRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday alleged that the candidates of the grand old party started a new trend of appealing to the voters to support them as they would join the BRS after the elections. “The Congress candidates are saying that they would join BRS after the elections. I heard that Congress candidate in Mancherial too is saying the same. They started this trend as they very well knew that they would be defeated. Don’t believe their words. It’s a lie. There is no truth in it. Vote only for BRS,” he said. Addressing public meetings in Mancherial, Bhupalpally, and Ramagundam segments, Rao said that if the Congress was voted to power all the hard work that was done in the last 10 years would go to waste.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He reiterated his allegations that Congress delayed the formation of a separate state and tried to split the BRS. Recalling the statements of Congress leaders that Dharani would be scrapped, Rao told the farmers that they should be cautious with the Congress. “Any slight mistake will be costly. Then, even KCR cannot do anything,” the BRS chief said. Bayyaram steel factory At the Ramagundam meeting, Rao recalled that the Centre took shares in Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) because of the attitude of the Congress. “The Congress stopped providing dependent jobs in SCCL. After the BRS came to power, it provided 15,000 dependent jobs,” Rao said and pointed out that his government provided several sops to SCCL employees, including Rs 1,000 crore bonus recently. He also promised to establish industries in Ramagundam. Alleging that the Centre failed to set up the Bayyaram steel factory as assured in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014, Rao said that the responsibility of establishing the steel factory would be entrusted to the SCCL. At the Bhupalpally meeting, Rao recalled that the BRS fought for 15 years and achieved separate Telangana. “The BRS government resolved drinking and irrigation water problems. If you elect BRS candidates, then the Rythu Bandhu amount will be increased to Rs 16,000 per acre,” he said. The BRS chief also assured that the SCCL would be expanded further and the BRS would not compromise on it. He assured that even new coal blocks would be allotted to SCCL. When he was addressing a meeting at Bhupalpally, people were seen using umbrellas as they stood in the rain to listen to his speech. “It is an indication that Bhupalpally candidate Gandra Venkata Ramana Reddy will emerge victorious as a large number of people attended the meeting despite rain,” the BRS chief said. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp