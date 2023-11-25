Irrigation officials visit Siemens to inspect SFC performance

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A team of irrigation officials led by special chief secretary Rajat Kumar visited the Siemens factory in Nuremberg, Germany on Friday to inspect the performance of Static Frequency Convertor (SFC) machines manufactured for the Link-IV, second tmcft SFC testing of Package 1 ( Veljipur PH) and package number 4 (Thukkapur PH) of Kaleshwaram project.

Engineer-in-chief B Hariram and others accompanied Rajat Kumar. Hariram said that the testing of SFC machines was satisfactory. After the motor attains its designed frequency, it stops working automatically, he explained.

