Home States Telangana

Irrigation officials visit Siemens to inspect SFC performance

Engineer-in-chief B Hariram and others accompanied Rajat Kumar. Hariram said that the testing of SFC machines was satisfactory.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

Siemens

For representational purposes (File | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A team of irrigation officials led by special chief secretary Rajat Kumar visited the Siemens factory in Nuremberg, Germany on Friday to inspect the performance of Static Frequency Convertor (SFC) machines manufactured for the Link-IV, second tmcft SFC testing of Package 1 ( Veljipur PH) and package number 4 (Thukkapur PH) of Kaleshwaram project.

Engineer-in-chief B Hariram and others accompanied Rajat Kumar. Hariram said that the testing of SFC machines was satisfactory. After the motor attains its designed frequency, it stops working automatically, he explained.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp