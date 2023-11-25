Home States Telangana

Jolt to BRS in Kamareddy as Bhiknoor MPP joins Cong

The BRS chief will also be seeking re-election from Gajwel constituency.

KAMAREDDY: In a jolt to the ruling BRS, Bhiknoor MP P Gal Reddy joined the Congress on Friday. He was welcomed into the grand old party by MLA Rizwan Arshad from Karnataka. Bhiknoor mandal falls under the Kamareddy Assembly constituency, one of the two segments from where Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will be contesting in the upcoming elections.

The BRS chief will also be seeking re-election from the Gajwel constituency. Gal Reddy, meanwhile, said that he joined the Congress as the BRS leadership failed to recognise his contribution to the pink party. It may be mentioned here that a few days ago, Domakonda ZPTC member Thirumal Goud and Kamareddy municipal vice chairperson Indupriya, along with a councillor, changed their loyalties from the BRS to the Congress.

