KCR only gives 'doordarshan' to poor: Congress chief Kharge in poll-bound Telangana

Kharge also alleged that BRS, BJP, and AIMIM worked together to defeat Congress in the upcoming assembly elections.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:02 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:02 AM   |  A+A-

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge speaks at a campaign event in LB Nagar on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Alleging that land, sand, mine and wine mafias reigned large in the state, AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday said that unless the people reconsider their choices, power will persist in the hands of those who govern from farmhouses.

Addressing a public meeting at LB Nagar on Friday, Kharge said that the KCR would give darshan to only rich people and the poor would only get “Doordarshan.”

“The representatives of land, sand, wine, mine mafias, rich, builders, can go close to CM KCR, but not the poor,” Kharge alleged.

Alleging that BRS, BJP, and AIMIM worked together to defeat Congress, Kharge said, “There is a secret alliance between BJP-BRS-AIMIM! All three parties are contesting the elections as a team. The people of Telangana have made up their minds to send KCR back to his farmhouse. After December 3, KCR will rest comfortably in his luxurious farmhouse.”

Exuding confidence in winning elections in all five poll-bound states, Kharge said they would implement all six guarantees after coming to power just like they are doing in Karnataka.

