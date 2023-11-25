KCR paying Rs 10,000 per vote, alleges TPCC chief Revanth

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that BRS supremo and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao held an emergency meeting on Thursday and decided to buy votes at a cost of Rs 10,000 per vote as people are not trusting the pink party.

He also alleged that KCR is transporting the money required to buy votes in government vehicles with the help of officials. “KCR also decided to buy votes by providing two liquor bottles to each voter,” Revanth said, addressing a public meeting at Thungathurthi.

Revanth said that KCR has not allowed Gaddar to enter Pragathi Bhavan and imposed a ban on the common man entering its premises, while “swamijis from Andhra like China Jeeyar Swamy were sitting inside.”

Lambasting at the BRS supremo, Revanth Reddy said that while pretending to resign during the Telangana movement, KCR resorted to “election, selection, and collection”, suggesting that he made money in the form of resignations.

Earlier in the day, Revanth wrote an open letter to the people of Telangana alleging that the BRS and BJP have entered into an agreement of a “common minimum programme” to stifle dissent. He alleged that the IT and ED raids against Congress leaders are part of the same programme.

