KCR will focus on 2BHK scheme if BRS retains power: Kavitha

Kavitha claimed that there will be a special focus on the implementation of the housing scheme once the BRS retains power.

BRS MLC Kavitha interacts with people at an eatery in Nizamabad

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: Expressing confidence in the BRS winning the upcoming Assembly elections, MLC K Kavitha on Friday said that once the pink party retains power, the implementation of the 2-BHK housing scheme will be on the top of Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s list of priorities.

Addressing the gathering during an election campaign in Nagaram, she said: “The BRS will surely retain power. KCR will take oath as the chief minister for a record third time.”

While admitting that the state government faced a few challenges in the implementation of the 2BHK housing scheme, she said: “Once the BRS retains power, there will be a special focus on the implementation of the housing scheme. It will be on top of KCR’s list of priorities.”

