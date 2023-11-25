SI caught red-handed for accepting Rs 20,000 bribe

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended sub inspector N Venkatesh and home guard D Janardhan in Chintalamanapelli Mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at the Kumarambheem Asifabad district police station.

Recently, a missing person’s case was lodged at the Chintalamanapelli mandal police station, implicating Doka Prashanth, a resident of Dimda village under Cr. No. 99/2023 U/s. The police, during their investigation, seized Prashanth’s phone.

During the inquiry, the subinspector allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to remove Doka Prashanth’s name from the complaint registered the previous month and return his confiscated phone. Prashanth complied, handed the money to the home guard. The ACB officials caught the home guard as well as the SI red-handed while they were taking money. According to the ACB, results of chemical analysis of the tainted money came positive.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: The Anti Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials apprehended sub inspector N Venkatesh and home guard D Janardhan in Chintalamanapelli Mandal for accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 at the Kumarambheem Asifabad district police station. Recently, a missing person’s case was lodged at the Chintalamanapelli mandal police station, implicating Doka Prashanth, a resident of Dimda village under Cr. No. 99/2023 U/s. The police, during their investigation, seized Prashanth’s phone. During the inquiry, the subinspector allegedly demanded Rs 20,000 to remove Doka Prashanth’s name from the complaint registered the previous month and return his confiscated phone. Prashanth complied, handed the money to the home guard. The ACB officials caught the home guard as well as the SI red-handed while they were taking money. According to the ACB, results of chemical analysis of the tainted money came positive.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp