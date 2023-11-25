Telangana elections: Rythu Bandhu boost for BRS before polls

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a major boost to the ruling BRS, the ECI has given the green signal for disbursement of Rythu Bandhu assistance for Rabi-2023 to the eligible farmers. “The disbursement of Rythu Bandhu amount under DBT will not be affected during silence period and poll day in the State,” the EC said on Friday in a communication to the State Chief Electoral Officer.

Authorities in the office of the Telangana CEO confirmed the development. While this means that the government could deposit the money in accounts of farmers even on November 29 and 30, the state agriculture department said the ECI did not allow them to disburse the amount on those two days.

The official release from the department also said November 25, 26 and 27 are holidays for banks, indicating November 28 is the only day available to distribute the money before polls to farmers through DBT system.

Around 60 lakh farmers will get about Rs 5,000 crore to Rs 6,000 crore under the scheme for this crop season. The Congress had requested the ECI to give directions to the state government not to release the funds before polls. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had criticised the Congress for trying to stall the disbursement of money to farmers.

