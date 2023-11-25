Telangana HC directs govt to provide security to independent candidate Barrelakka

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice CV Bhaskar Reddy of the Telangana High Court issued a directive on Friday instructing the Election Commission of India (ECI) and the state government to ensure personal security and facilitate public meetings of Karne Shireesha, popularly known as Barrelakka.

Shireesha is an independent candidate contesting from the Kollapur Assembly constituency in Nagarkurnool district in the upcoming Assembly elections. The court’s decision came in response to the writ petition filed by Shireesha, seeking specific security measures, including 2+2 gunmen, following a recent attack on her and her brother during an election campaign and meetings.

During the hearing, the judge directed the government pleader for home to obtain instructions regarding the provision of security to Shireesha during her election campaign. Justice Bhaskar Reddy dismissed the contention of the GP, emphasizing the need for security, especially in the wake of recent attacks on Shireesha and her brother by unidentified assailants.

The judge underscored that considering her status as an independent candidate in the upcoming Assembly elections from Kollapuradequate security measures were imperative.

The judge explicitly conveyed to the GP that if the State failed to provide the requested security to Shireesha, the court would direct the Election Commission of India to appoint a special officer responsible for ensuring her safety throughout the ongoing elections.

