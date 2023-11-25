Home States Telangana

Telangana HC dismisses plea against BRS minister Srinivas Goud

The petitioner had alleged that the minister suppressed vital information in the affidavit regarding an FIR registered against him at the II Town police station, Mahbubnagar.

Published: 25th November 2023

Telangana excise minister V Srinivas Goud. (Photo | Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Telangana High Court on Friday dismissed a writ petition, raising objections to the election affidavit filed by minister V Srinivas Goud. The petitioner, Chaluvagali Raghavendra Raju, alleged that the minister suppressed vital information in the affidavit regarding an FIR registered against him at the II Town police station, Mahbubnagar.

The petitioner further contended that certain IAS and IPS offices along with others involved in election duty, assisted Srinivas Goud in tampering with the election affidavit. Avinash Desai, senior counsel and standing counsel for the Election Commission of India (ECI), informed the bench that the ECI had already responded to the objections raised by the petitioner. Given this development, Desai argued that there was no need to keep the petition pending before the court.

In an attempt to seek justice, the petitioner had impleaded several prominent officials, including Stephen Ravindra, Commissioner of Police, Cyberabad, Anjani Kumar, DGP, Telangana, Ronald Rose, GHMC Commissioner, Aravind Kumar (IAS, Special Chief Secretary, Municipal Administration), A.R. Srinivas
(IPS, Additional Director General, Telangana State Police Academy), and others.

The division bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti, considering the submissions of the Standing Counsel for the ECI, made the decision to dismiss the Writ Petition. The court emphasized that the objections raised by the petitioner before the ECI had been duly addressed in the ECI’s response.

