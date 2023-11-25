Telangana polls: BRS govt past expiry date, says Priyanka Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is past its “expiry date” and change is inevitable. “Marpu kaavali, Congress raavali,” declared Priyanka in Telugu.

Taking on the AIMIM chief at a public meeting in Husnabad, she said, “Do you know whom Asaduddin Owaisi targets most of the time? It’s Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on a padayatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir to unite the country.”

Priyanka alleged that the misappropriation of thousands of crores of rupees took place in Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and other schemes of the BRS government.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is past its “expiry date” and change is inevitable. “Marpu kaavali, Congress raavali,” declared Priyanka in Telugu. Taking on the AIMIM chief at a public meeting in Husnabad, she said, “Do you know whom Asaduddin Owaisi targets most of the time? It’s Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on a padayatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir to unite the country.” Priyanka alleged that the misappropriation of thousands of crores of rupees took place in Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and other schemes of the BRS government.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp