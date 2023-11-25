Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: BRS govt past expiry date, says Priyanka Gandhi

Priyanka alleged that the misappropriation of thousands of crores of rupees took place in Kaleshwaram, Mission Bhagiratha and other schemes of the BRS government.

Published: 25th November 2023 11:44 AM

AICC General secretary Priyanka Gandhi during a public meeting at palakurthi on Friday. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  CONGRESS leader Priyanka Gandhi on Friday said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s government is past its “expiry date” and change is inevitable. “Marpu kaavali, Congress raavali,” declared Priyanka in Telugu.

Taking on the AIMIM chief at a public meeting in Husnabad, she said, “Do you know whom Asaduddin Owaisi targets most of the time? It’s Rahul Gandhi, who embarked on a padayatra from Kanniyakumari to Kashmir to unite the country.”

