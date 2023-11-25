Telangana Polls: KCR is a dictator, claims BJP's Kishan Reddy in open letter

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Union Minister and BJP state president G Kishan Reddy on Friday wrote an open letter to K Chandrasekhar Rao and referred to his tenure as a “dictatorship”.

“During the separate state agitation you have visited offices of all the parties and now you are trying to eliminate the existence of the same parties,” he accused in the letter.

“Like Hiranya Kashapa in mythology, you feel that you are everything. You feel that people will hear whatever you say without questioning and the way you brush aside those questions depicts your nature,” the letter said.

He accused KCR of closing Dharna Chowk, which represented the values of democracy. He claimed that Pragathi Bhavan has become the modern residence of the Nizams.

Raising questions about how the public can meet the Chief Minister, he asked what happened to the practice of Praja Darbars.

Stating that it took 10 years for the people of Telangana to understand the real nature of their Chief Minister, the state president said that people are getting ready to teach a lesson to the BRS and KCR.

