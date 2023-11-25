Telangana polls: KTR takes Metro ride, shares vision for Hyderabad’s development

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As part of the ongoing election campaigning, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president, KT Rama Rao on Friday chatted up passengers, travelling with them on the Hyderabad Metro Rail from Raidurgam to Begumpet.

The passengers were surprised to see Rama Rao enter the metro and take selfies with him. In his 20-minute journey, he interacted with passengers. A passenger, who works in a biotechnology firm in Germany, told Rama Rao that the sector in Telangana was developing on par with Germany’s. Several medical students struck up a conversation with him.

A Kerala citizen, who is on a three-day tour to the city, said that Hyderabad was far better than what he learned from the internet. The Kerala citizen said that travelling in the city was giving the feeling of travelling in a foreign country. Rama Rao appealed to the city people to exercise their franchise on November 30 without fail.

He also appealed to first-time voters to compulsorily participate in the poll process. If you spare one hour time on November 30, a good party would be elected for five years, he said. Before that, he participated in the ‘Real Estate Summit’ in Hyderabad where he shared his vision for the futuristic growth of Hyderabad.

Also, he took this opportunity to highlight the transformation of Hyderabad and the all-round development of Telangana in the last nine years a plan of action the government wants to take up after forming the Government for the third time on December 3, 2023.

He also spoke about the Telangana model which he said was holistic, integrated, inclusive, and balanced. He further added that the BRS Government introduced policies and schemes keeping in mind rural and urban development, industry and environment, agriculture, and information technology.

The minister reminded the audience that it was this Telangana model that brought the change in the State and the basic issues have been addressed. He further stated that the opposition parties were not able to attack BRS politically as it had deftly handled all the basic issues.

Earlier electricity, water supply, and irrigation were major problems but not anymore, he added. The opposition was bringing 99.99 per cent of the issues that don’t bother the common man. Instead, they are coming up with issues that bother a few self-styled intellectuals, politicians, and lobbyists.

“We have a love for Telangana and we don’t have arrogance,” he added, countering the opposition leader’s accusation of calling BRS leaders arrogant.

KTR stated that in 2014 the IT exports were Rs 57,000 crore and by 2023 the numbers rose to Rs 2,41,000 crore. Through TS-iPASS 24000 approvals, Rs 4 lakh investment potential and 24 lakh job potential have been achieved, he said. In 2014, Telangana’s per capita income was Rs 1,14,000 and today it is Rs 3,17,000 which is the highest for any state in the country, he said.

On BRS government’s focus in the coming days, he stated that a new housing scheme will be brought in apart from the existing 2BHK program to provide a house for every family in the state.

“Hyderabad should become a poster city for the rest of the world in safety,” KTR, said adding that the city had many CCTV cameras and have wings like SHE teams for the safety of women.

During the session, the minister shared his dream to achieve a 24/7 water supply in Hyderabad. He further stated that the Hyderabad metro will be increased to 415 km in the next ten years.

“For a city to emerge as a global city, a robust public transport system should come into place,” he said. He assured the completion of a 250 km metro line in the next five years.

