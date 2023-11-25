Telangana polls: KTR woos middle class home buyers

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has revealed that the party is considering a new scheme for the middle class.

The state government is thinking about paying interest on home loans of those who buy 1,200 sq ft–1,500 sq ft flats, he said at the ‘Real Estate Summit’ here on Friday.

“The 2BHK housing scheme and the new scheme Gruhalakshmi will continue. Besides, the chief minister is also contemplating providing interest subvention to the middle-class buying flats by taking home loans,” Rama Rao said.

The minister also travelled on the Hyderabad Metro on Friday and spoke to passengers about his vision for the city.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has revealed that the party is considering a new scheme for the middle class. The state government is thinking about paying interest on home loans of those who buy 1,200 sq ft–1,500 sq ft flats, he said at the ‘Real Estate Summit’ here on Friday. “The 2BHK housing scheme and the new scheme Gruhalakshmi will continue. Besides, the chief minister is also contemplating providing interest subvention to the middle-class buying flats by taking home loans,” Rama Rao said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The minister also travelled on the Hyderabad Metro on Friday and spoke to passengers about his vision for the city. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp