Telangana polls: Temple town Dharmapuri lacks basic facilities

Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

JAGTIAL: You are mistaken if you think the temple town of Dharmapuri, located on the banks of the mighty Godavari River, is free from all temporal problems. The residents of the constituency lack basic facilities including the supply of drinking water. The civic body supplies water for about 30 minutes once in two days and almost always the water is reported to be muddy.

The temple town receives Mission Bhagiratha water from as far as 80 km from Dabba village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The muddy water that the residents are forced to use for drinking purposes is often the cause of their ill health. The people also face electricity supply interruptions. “Power supply is erratic. Sometimes, the supply is off for about two hours,” says a local resident N Rajesham.

Authorities say that in view of the replacement of poles and stringing of new lines, they resorted to a power shutdown. The double-bedroom house scheme is a daydream for the people in Dharmapuri. The Rolla Vagu project is still under renovation. Once it is completed, 20,000 acres of land will get an irrigation facility.

The government has announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple but so far only Rs 36 crore has been released and the work is yet to begin. There is no degree college in the Assembly constituency.

Students who complete the intermediate course would have to go to towns in other constituencies to seek admission to degree colleges. Though the Godavari River flows close by, farmers have no way of accessing its water for irrigation purposes.

A local resident Srinivas alleged that there were no proper facilities at the crematorium. The constituency was formed in 2009, and since then three general elections and one byelection have taken place. In all these elections Koppula Eswar from the BRS had won.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

JAGTIAL: You are mistaken if you think the temple town of Dharmapuri, located on the banks of the mighty Godavari River, is free from all temporal problems. The residents of the constituency lack basic facilities including the supply of drinking water. The civic body supplies water for about 30 minutes once in two days and almost always the water is reported to be muddy. The temple town receives Mission Bhagiratha water from as far as 80 km from Dabba village of Ibrahimpatnam mandal. The muddy water that the residents are forced to use for drinking purposes is often the cause of their ill health. The people also face electricity supply interruptions. “Power supply is erratic. Sometimes, the supply is off for about two hours,” says a local resident N Rajesham. Authorities say that in view of the replacement of poles and stringing of new lines, they resorted to a power shutdown. The double-bedroom house scheme is a daydream for the people in Dharmapuri. The Rolla Vagu project is still under renovation. Once it is completed, 20,000 acres of land will get an irrigation facility.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The government has announced Rs 100 crore for the development of Sri Laxmi Narasimha Swamy temple but so far only Rs 36 crore has been released and the work is yet to begin. There is no degree college in the Assembly constituency. Students who complete the intermediate course would have to go to towns in other constituencies to seek admission to degree colleges. Though the Godavari River flows close by, farmers have no way of accessing its water for irrigation purposes. A local resident Srinivas alleged that there were no proper facilities at the crematorium. The constituency was formed in 2009, and since then three general elections and one byelection have taken place. In all these elections Koppula Eswar from the BRS had won. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp