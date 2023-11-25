Telangana polls: Valuables worth Rs 684.66 crore seized till date

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A total of Rs 684.66 crore including cash, liquor, gold, silver, drugs, narcotics, freebies and other valuables items were seized across Telangana by the State and Central Enforcement agencies after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30.

According to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer officials, total unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 271.45 crore was seized, Rs 183.83 crore worth of gold, silver and diamonds was seized and liquor worth Rs 111.80 crore was seized. Freebies such as laptops, vehicles, cookers, and sarees among others were also seized to the tune of Rs 81.49 crore.

