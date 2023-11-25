Home States Telangana

Telangana polls: Valuables worth Rs 684.66 crore seized till date

According to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer officials, total unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 271.45 crore was seized,

Published: 25th November 2023 11:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th November 2023 11:35 AM   |  A+A-

cash

Representational image. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  A total of Rs 684.66 crore including cash, liquor, gold, silver, drugs, narcotics, freebies and other valuables items were seized across Telangana by the State and Central Enforcement agencies after the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) came into effect in view of the Telangana Assembly elections on November 30.

According to Telangana Chief Electoral Officer officials, total unaccounted cash amounting to Rs 271.45 crore was seized, Rs 183.83 crore worth of gold, silver and diamonds was seized and liquor worth Rs 111.80 crore was seized. Freebies such as laptops, vehicles, cookers, and sarees among others were also seized to the tune of Rs 81.49 crore.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp