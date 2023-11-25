Telangana's governance mainly in hands of four members of one family: Jairam Ramesh

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: AICC secretary Jairam Ramesh said that Telangana lacks democracy and governance is concentrated in the hands of only four members of one family. Speaking to the media on Friday alongside Congress candidate Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy in Munugode, he claimed that the people of Telangana are prepared to bid farewell to BRS on November 30.

Jairam accused the state of being under family rule and identified social justice as the third crucial factor for the formation of Telangana. He alleged that the increasing suicides among unemployed youth reflect the government’s failure to fill job vacancies, with not a single job being offered through public commissions.

Jairam labelled KCR as a betrayer, accusing him of deceiving the people of Telangana. He criticised KCR for targeting Sonia Gandhi, who, according to him, played a pivotal role in the formation of Telangana, revealing that no BRS MP was present in parliament when the Telangana bill was introduced.

Ramesh pointed out that KCR’s “regal” behaviour, such as residing in a farmhouse, has led to accusations of him acting like a monarch. He likened KCR to the eighth Nizam, emphasising the need for a government that truly represents the people.

Jairam said that the BRS is the B team of BJP, with MIM being the C team. He said that unemployed youth, farmers, and employees eagerly anticipate a Congress government. He cited the strengthening of the Congress in the state after the Bharat Jodo Yatra and credited the Congress for bringing the IT sector to Hyderabad.

Highlighting the Congress party’s promises, he mentioned the introduction of six guarantees aimed at solving various issues. He outlined plans for the government to credit Rs 30,000 annually into every woman’s account and provide a Rs 5 lakh guarantee for student education.

