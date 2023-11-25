Time to remove ‘corrupt’ KCR from power: Amit Shah in poll-bound Telangana

Navya Parvathy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: ALLEGING that the only thing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did during his 10-year term was corruption worth thousands of crores for the benefit of his son KT Rama Rao, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that the time has come to remove the BRS chief from power.

Addressing a public meeting in Armoor, the BJP leader said: “KCR, your time is over. All the scams perpetrated by you will be probed by the BJP government and those indulged in corruption will be put behind bars.”

Referring to the BJP-led Union government’s promise to set up the National Turmeric Board in Nizamabad, the Union Minister said: “Research on the medicinal properties of turmeric will be carried out in Nizamabad so that turmeric farmers can get more revenue from their produce.”

'He announced that a 500-bed hospital exclusively for beedi workers will be established in Nizamabad if the BJP is voted to power. An NRI Ministry will be created to address problems being faced by the Non-Resident Indians, he added.

He alleged that KCR was not celebrating Hyderabad Liberation Day as he is scared of Razakars and the Owaisi family. “The steering wheel of the BRS car is in the hands of the Owaisi family,” he said.

Claiming that Rs 4,000 crore changed hands in the Miyapur land scam, he promised that the BJP, if voted to power, will order an enquiry into all corruption charges levelled against the BRS leaders. Highlighting the BJP’s promise to provide a Rs 3,100 minimum support price (MSP) for paddy farmers, the Union Minister said that spoiled rice too will be bought at MSP.

The government will pay the premium for farmers under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana if the saffron party is voted to power in the state, he added. Stating that the youth is close to his heart, he said that the BJP would provide 2.50 lakh jobs “as per merit”.

'KCR, your time is over'

Alleging that the only thing Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao did during his 10-year term was corruption worth thousands of crores for the benefit of his son KT Rama Rao,

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday said that the time has come to remove the BRS chief from power.

Addressing a public meeting in Armoor, the BJP leader said: “KCR, your time is over. All the scams perpetrated by you will be probed by the BJP government and those indulged in corruption will be put behind bars.” Shah later held roadshows in Rajendranagar, Serilingampally and Tilak Nagar in Hyderabad.

Under BJP, it will be ‘Telangana first’, not ‘family first’: Rajnath

Criticising the BRS government for alleged corruption and nepotism, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Friday claimed that no corruption charges can be levelled against any BJP government in the country.

Addressing a public meeting in Medchal, he said: “If the BJP forms government, then it won’t be ‘family first’ but ‘Telangana first’ in the state.” Stating that most Congress governments since Independence have faced corruption allegations, he said that no one can point a finger against any BJP minister.

