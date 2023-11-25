Home States Telangana

‘Vyuham’ producers take CBFC to Telangana HC over certification delay amid Assembly polls

Senior Counsel S Niranjan Reddy, representing the film’s producer, argued that there is no justification for delaying the certification process solely based on ongoing elections.

FILE - Telangana High Court in Hyderabad. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The producers of the film “Vyuham” have taken legal action against the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) for its decision to withhold certification, citing election-related concerns in Telangana. The writ petition challenging CBFC’s action was filed by Pasham Mohith on behalf of the film’s producer, and the case has been listed for hearing before Justice Surepalli Nanda.

The Senior Counsel further requested the court to issue a directive to CBFC, urging them to promptly review and grant the certificate within a specified time frame. Listening to both sides' arguments, the court granted time to the standing counsel to seek instructions from CBFC regarding the current status of the certification process. The court adjourned the matter to November 28 for further examination of the petition and CBFC’s response.

