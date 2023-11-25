Water board to take up up comprehensive maintenance of all STPs

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: For efficient operation and maintenance of 20 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) with connected 18 interception and diversion (I&D) structures and one faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up the manning, operation and maintenance of STPs, I&Ds and FSTP under its jurisdiction for a period of five years at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore.

The Water Boards has developed STPs of various capacities along the banks of river Musi and near the water bodies in different schemes of the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM).

Besides this, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GH MC) have also constructed STPs near water bodies for the treatment of sewage flows and to improve the lake hydrology, rejuvenation and improvement of environs in and around, and handed it over to HMWS&SB for further operation and maintenance.

At present HMWS&SB is maintaining the 20 STPs (714.30 MLD) of various capacities ranging from 0.5 MLD to 339 MLD with UASB/SBR/MBBR/ Extended Aeration Technologies. Sources said that the scope of work under the contract would include annual operations and maintenance services of STPs as per requirement of the Water Board.

The selected agency should provide all necessary materials, equipment and labour for the execution and maintenance of the work till completion. The contract will be for five years only from the date of commencement of the work and may be extended further as per the requirement of HMWS&SB.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: For efficient operation and maintenance of 20 sewerage treatment plants (STPs) with connected 18 interception and diversion (I&D) structures and one faecal sludge treatment plant (FSTP), the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewage Board (HMWS&SB) will take up the manning, operation and maintenance of STPs, I&Ds and FSTP under its jurisdiction for a period of five years at an estimated cost of Rs 206 crore. The Water Boards has developed STPs of various capacities along the banks of river Musi and near the water bodies in different schemes of the National River Conservation Directorate (NRCD), Jawaharlal Nehru National Urban Renewal Mission (JNNURM). Besides this, Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GH MC) have also constructed STPs near water bodies for the treatment of sewage flows and to improve the lake hydrology, rejuvenation and improvement of environs in and around, and handed it over to HMWS&SB for further operation and maintenance.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); At present HMWS&SB is maintaining the 20 STPs (714.30 MLD) of various capacities ranging from 0.5 MLD to 339 MLD with UASB/SBR/MBBR/ Extended Aeration Technologies. Sources said that the scope of work under the contract would include annual operations and maintenance services of STPs as per requirement of the Water Board. The selected agency should provide all necessary materials, equipment and labour for the execution and maintenance of the work till completion. The contract will be for five years only from the date of commencement of the work and may be extended further as per the requirement of HMWS&SB. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp