A Vote for BRS, Congress is a vote for corruption, family rule, says Shah

HYDERABAD: Stepping up the attack on the Congress and the BRS days ahead of the Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that votes for these parties are votes for corruption, minority appeasement and family rule. He addressed election meetings in Kollapur, Munugode, Choutuppal and Patancheru on Saturday.

In Kollapur, he said that BRS supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao does not think about the youth of Kollapur and only thinks of making his son the chief minister. The union minister said that 2.5 lakh jobs will be provided in a transparent manner after the BJP is elected to power. Stating that KCR has not done anything for mango farmers, he promised to establish processing units to facilitate the export of Kollapur’s mangoes to European markets. The Somasila-Siddeswaram bridge will be completed in a time-bound manner, Shah added.

Highlighting the party’s promise of a chief minister from the Backward Classes (BC), Shah said that the BC leader will strive for justice for the Valmiki Boya and Kuruva communities.

At a corner meeting in Munugode, he warned against casting votes for the Congress, stating that a grand old party MLA candidate of today is the BRS MLA of tomorrow.

At a road show in Choutuppal, Shah said that “corrupt” KCR should be defeated and family rule should end in the state. He emphasised the party’s promise of a free-of-cost Ram Mandir yatra if the saffron party is elected to power in the state.

At Patancheru, the union home minister promised to reduce Value Added Tax (VAT) on petrol and diesel in the first cabinet meeting itself. Health facilities up to Rs 10 lakh will be provided for free to the poor, he added.

Taking a dig at the Congress, Shah said that while the BJP is launching Chandrayaan, the Congress only wants to launch Rahul Gandhi. It has crashed 20 times, he added.

The union minister claimed that KCR did not celebrate Hyderabad Liberation Day due to fear of AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi. “We don’t fear Owaisi. Hyderabad Liberation Day will be celebrated like a festival,” he said.

‘Absolutely no chance of alliance with BRS’

Addressing the media in Hyderabad later in the day, the union home minister said there was “absolutely no chance” for a political or tactical alliance with KCR-led BRS.

Alleging that Rs 22,000 crore changed hands in the Mission Kakatiya ‘scam’, the union home minister emphasised BJP’s commitment to investigating all corruption allegations and stated that those responsible will be put behind bars.

Stating that the credibility of a political party lies in the number of promises they have implemented, he raised questions about various promises made by the BRS such as one lakh jobs, housing for the poor, and super-speciality hospitals in every district.

Shah said a bonus will also be provided, apart from the Minimum Support Price (MSP), on paddy. The government will also buy boiled rice, which KCR does not purchase, he added. “We will ensure that not even one kg of rice rots away in a farmer’s house,” he said.

Refuting allegations of denying funds to the state, Shah said that while the Congress gave Rs 2 lakh crore to united Andhra Pradesh, the BJP sanctioned Rs 2.5 lakh crore for Telangana alone. “The prime minister has given Rs 900 crore for the Sammakka Sarakka Tribal University,” he said.

Highlighting the announcement of a National Turmeric Board, he said that Rs 100 crore will be sanctioned for research of turmeric which will be carried out in Nizamabad. “The upcoming elections are very important for Telangana as the polls will determine the direction of the state,” Shah said, urging the people of Telangana to vote for the ‘lotus symbol’ for Telangana and the entire country.

