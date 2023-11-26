Home States Telangana

Ex-IAS officer mulls defamation case against TS Cong leaders

Congress leaders, including Mallu Ravi and Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammad Azharuddin, had staged a protest in front of Goel’s residence yesterday.

Published: 26th November 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th November 2023 08:52 AM   |  A+A-

Task force and Election squad searches at Retd IAS OFFICER A K GOEL in Hyderabad.(File | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former IAS officer AK Goel is taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those who lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India accusing him of storing cash at his residence.

A day after a flying squad and police conducted searches at his residence, Goel, in a statement on Saturday, said: “Flying squad team (FST) working under the ECI, came yesterday to look into the alleged storage of liquor and cash at my residence. They did their job thoroughly, found nothing and returned. The CCTV footages of my residence were also shared with them. I categorically refute the allegation regarding storage of either liquor or cash at my residence.”

It may be recalled that after lodging a complaint with the EC, the Congress leaders, including Mallu Ravi and Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammad Azharuddin, staged a protest in front of Goel’s residence yesterday. “I am taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the unruly demonstration, lasting for hours.

Let me place on record that my appreciation for the professional approach of the FST and enormous restraint observed by the police team to ensure sanity in the midst of politically engineered chaos,” Goel said in the statement.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp