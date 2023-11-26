Ex-IAS officer mulls defamation case against TS Cong leaders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Former IAS officer AK Goel is taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those who lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India accusing him of storing cash at his residence.

A day after a flying squad and police conducted searches at his residence, Goel, in a statement on Saturday, said: “Flying squad team (FST) working under the ECI, came yesterday to look into the alleged storage of liquor and cash at my residence. They did their job thoroughly, found nothing and returned. The CCTV footages of my residence were also shared with them. I categorically refute the allegation regarding storage of either liquor or cash at my residence.”

It may be recalled that after lodging a complaint with the EC, the Congress leaders, including Mallu Ravi and Jubilee Hills candidate Mohammad Azharuddin, staged a protest in front of Goel’s residence yesterday. “I am taking legal advice to file a defamation suit against those responsible for fomenting the unruly demonstration, lasting for hours.

Let me place on record that my appreciation for the professional approach of the FST and enormous restraint observed by the police team to ensure sanity in the midst of politically engineered chaos,” Goel said in the statement.

