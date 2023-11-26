‘Fevicol bond’ between BJP & BRS evident in ECI’s Bandhu decision: Revanth 

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP-led Central government and Election Commission of India (ECI) have supported the ruling BRS in the election process, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the “Fevicol bond” between the BRS and BJP is evident with the ECI allowing to credit monetary benefit under Rythu Bandhu scheme to beneficiaries. Revanth called for protests across the state by burning KCR’s effigies for allegedly using Rythu Bandhu as an inducement.

Addressing a press conference, Revanth said that the BRS government is currently giving `10,000 and they would give Rs 15,000 if they come to power in the ensuing elections. He also said that with the move of the BRS government, tenant farmers and agriculture labourers will also face a loss. He, however, appealed to the people not to get influenced by the scheme, which according to him is an inducement by the ruling party. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to buy votes with taxpayers’ money.

Slamming the ruling parties at the State and Centre, he said that Congress contestant for Chennur segment — G Vivek — was considered synonymous to Lord Rama when he was in the BJP, and has now been portrayed as Ravana after joining the Congress. “They are trying to portray Vivek as an economic terrorist. There are cases filed against one Raghuram Reddy since he was a relative of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. On the other hand, there is no action, despite us complaining that rs 300 crore was distributed from AK Goel’s residence,” he said.

He said that there are conspiracies against the Congress as there is a wave in favour of the party in the elections. He also said that Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj is not answering Congress leaders’ calls.

Later in the day, addressing public meetings at Jukkal and Kalwakurthy constituencies, Revanth questioned why the BRS has not sought permission to disburse funds under Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Alleging that the BJP-led Central government and Election Commission of India (ECI) have supported the ruling BRS in the election process, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy said that the “Fevicol bond” between the BRS and BJP is evident with the ECI allowing to credit monetary benefit under Rythu Bandhu scheme to beneficiaries. Revanth called for protests across the state by burning KCR’s effigies for allegedly using Rythu Bandhu as an inducement. Addressing a press conference, Revanth said that the BRS government is currently giving `10,000 and they would give Rs 15,000 if they come to power in the ensuing elections. He also said that with the move of the BRS government, tenant farmers and agriculture labourers will also face a loss. He, however, appealed to the people not to get influenced by the scheme, which according to him is an inducement by the ruling party. He alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is planning to buy votes with taxpayers’ money. Slamming the ruling parties at the State and Centre, he said that Congress contestant for Chennur segment — G Vivek — was considered synonymous to Lord Rama when he was in the BJP, and has now been portrayed as Ravana after joining the Congress. “They are trying to portray Vivek as an economic terrorist. There are cases filed against one Raghuram Reddy since he was a relative of Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy. On the other hand, there is no action, despite us complaining that rs 300 crore was distributed from AK Goel’s residence,” he said.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); He said that there are conspiracies against the Congress as there is a wave in favour of the party in the elections. He also said that Telangana Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Vikas Raj is not answering Congress leaders’ calls. Later in the day, addressing public meetings at Jukkal and Kalwakurthy constituencies, Revanth questioned why the BRS has not sought permission to disburse funds under Dalit Bandhu, BC Bandhu and Minority Bandhu. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp