Giving quotas to Muslims insult to Ambedkar: Yogi

S Raja Reddy and Naveen Kumar Tallam By

Express News Service

ADILABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Alleging that the BRS stood for Brashtachar Rishwathkori Sarkar (corruption and bribery government), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Congress and BRS governments extending reservations to the Muslim community was an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar.

Addressing an election meeting to campaign for Sirpur BJP candidate Palvai Harish Babu at the Kagaznagar SPM Grounds, he said Dr Ambedkar provided reservations to SCs and STs in the Constitution but the Congress and the BRS extending such benefits to the Muslims was nothing but an insult to his ideals and legacy.

Alleging that the Congress and the BRS are the same and have allied with the AIMIM earlier, Adityanath said the grand old party MLAs joined the pink party after winning.

“The state government was not celebrating Liberation Day on September 17. After a double-engine government comes to power in the state, the BJP will celebrate Liberation Day and implement all-round development like UP,” he said.

‘BRS changed name to hide unfulfilled promises’

Taking part in an election meeting in Vemulawada later in the day, the UP CM alleged that the TRS changed its name to BRS to hide its unfulfilled promises. He said the BRS was “a heavily corrupted party”. Additionally, he claimed that the Congress, BRS, and BSP were colluding in these elections to support their hidden alliance.

The UP CM said the BJP is opposed to Muslim reservations, and if the BJP is elected to power, it will annul Muslim reservations while ensuring reservations for SCs, STs, and BCs. Adityanath appealed to the people of the Vemulawada Assembly constituency to vote for BJP candidate Chennamaneni Vikas.

‘TS GOVT MISUSED CENTRAL FUNDS’

Suryapet: Addressing a public meeting in Huzurnagar on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda said the BRS stood for “Brashtachar Rakshasa Samithi”. Accusing the state government of misappropriating funds allocated by the Union government for public welfare, Nadda alleged that the `1 lakh crore spent for KLIS was “wastage of public money”. He criticised the non-implementation of the crop insurance scheme in the state, claiming that farmers suffered losses on 2 lakh acres of insured crops.



Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD/ RAJANNA-SIRCILLA : Alleging that the BRS stood for Brashtachar Rishwathkori Sarkar (corruption and bribery government), Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Congress and BRS governments extending reservations to the Muslim community was an insult to Dr BR Ambedkar. Addressing an election meeting to campaign for Sirpur BJP candidate Palvai Harish Babu at the Kagaznagar SPM Grounds, he said Dr Ambedkar provided reservations to SCs and STs in the Constitution but the Congress and the BRS extending such benefits to the Muslims was nothing but an insult to his ideals and legacy. Alleging that the Congress and the BRS are the same and have allied with the AIMIM earlier, Adityanath said the grand old party MLAs joined the pink party after winning. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “The state government was not celebrating Liberation Day on September 17. After a double-engine government comes to power in the state, the BJP will celebrate Liberation Day and implement all-round development like UP,” he said. ‘BRS changed name to hide unfulfilled promises’ Taking part in an election meeting in Vemulawada later in the day, the UP CM alleged that the TRS changed its name to BRS to hide its unfulfilled promises. He said the BRS was “a heavily corrupted party”. Additionally, he claimed that the Congress, BRS, and BSP were colluding in these elections to support their hidden alliance. The UP CM said the BJP is opposed to Muslim reservations, and if the BJP is elected to power, it will annul Muslim reservations while ensuring reservations for SCs, STs, and BCs. Adityanath appealed to the people of the Vemulawada Assembly constituency to vote for BJP candidate Chennamaneni Vikas. ‘TS GOVT MISUSED CENTRAL FUNDS’ Suryapet: Addressing a public meeting in Huzurnagar on Saturday, BJP national president JP Nadda said the BRS stood for “Brashtachar Rakshasa Samithi”. Accusing the state government of misappropriating funds allocated by the Union government for public welfare, Nadda alleged that the `1 lakh crore spent for KLIS was “wastage of public money”. He criticised the non-implementation of the crop insurance scheme in the state, claiming that farmers suffered losses on 2 lakh acres of insured crops. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp