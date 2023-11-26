Home States Telangana

Karnataka gives 24x7 power in urban areas, clarifies DKS

Shivakumar on Saturday said they are providing 24 hours of power supply in urban areas and five to seven hours to the agriculture sector.

DK Shivakumar

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar addresses the media, in Hyderabad, Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023. (PTI Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Correcting his previous statement of the Congress government giving just five hours power in the neighbouring state, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Saturday said they are providing 24 hours of power supply in urban areas and five to seven hours to the agriculture sector. Additionally, he said that they are working constantly to improve the power supply.

“We are not giving 24 hours power to everyone. There is a section to which we give 24 hours power, and a section of farmers to whom we are giving 5 to 7 hours, and that is efficient,” Shivakumar said during an interaction with the media. He said that his previous statement about giving five hours power supply was just for two days when there was a problem. 

Further, he offered to provide transportation to verify his statement. “I can arrange a bus, helicopter, you can meet a common man, or I can give you numbers to check,” he said.  

When asked about carrying out a caste census, Shivakumar said he would abide by the party’s policy. He added that they are planning for a socioeconomic survey of households.

