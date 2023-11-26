KT Rama Rao: 'Siddipet or Kamareddy, makes no difference to KCR, he's a local candidate'

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday rubbished the allegations of Congress leaders that the lands of Kamareddy farmers would be taken over by the government for various purposes.

Addressing roadshows in Kamareddy and Nizamabad, Rama Rao said: “At 70 years of age, why would KCR want land from people? In fact, after he is elected from Kamareddy, it will become the No. 1 segment in the state.”

Dismissing the charge that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a non-local candidate in Kamareddy, Rama Rao reminded the people that the BRS chief had achieved Telangana and was a local candidate across the state.

“It may be Siddipet or Kamareddy, it makes no difference to KCR. He is a local candidate and his mother hails from Konapur village in Kamareddy constituency,” he said at a roadshow in Bhiknoor.

BJP candidate K Venkatramana Reddy from Yellareddy, can contest from Kamareddy but dubs KCR a non-local candidate, he added.

Slamming Revanth Reddy, who is also contesting from Kamareddy, the BRS working president said the Congress leader would end up securing third place.

Rama Rao then assured that Godavari waters would be supplied to the fields of farmers in Bhiknoor within one year. Similarly, a special package would be given to Gulf migrants, he said.

After December 3, the BRS government would hand over pattas to all those owning assigned lands, Rama Rao said.

He highlighted the BRS manifesto — life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented for farmers, superfine rice for all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme, increase in Aasara pension to Rs 5,000, LPG cylinder for Rs 400 and Aarogyasri coverage to be increased to Rs 15 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Saturday rubbished the allegations of Congress leaders that the lands of Kamareddy farmers would be taken over by the government for various purposes. Addressing roadshows in Kamareddy and Nizamabad, Rama Rao said: “At 70 years of age, why would KCR want land from people? In fact, after he is elected from Kamareddy, it will become the No. 1 segment in the state.” Dismissing the charge that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was a non-local candidate in Kamareddy, Rama Rao reminded the people that the BRS chief had achieved Telangana and was a local candidate across the state. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “It may be Siddipet or Kamareddy, it makes no difference to KCR. He is a local candidate and his mother hails from Konapur village in Kamareddy constituency,” he said at a roadshow in Bhiknoor. BJP candidate K Venkatramana Reddy from Yellareddy, can contest from Kamareddy but dubs KCR a non-local candidate, he added. Slamming Revanth Reddy, who is also contesting from Kamareddy, the BRS working president said the Congress leader would end up securing third place. Rama Rao then assured that Godavari waters would be supplied to the fields of farmers in Bhiknoor within one year. Similarly, a special package would be given to Gulf migrants, he said. After December 3, the BRS government would hand over pattas to all those owning assigned lands, Rama Rao said. He highlighted the BRS manifesto — life insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh to over 93 lakh below poverty line (BPL) families on the lines of Rythu Bima being implemented for farmers, superfine rice for all ration card holders under Telangana Annapurna scheme, a monthly honorarium of Rs 3,000 per eligible woman under Saubhagya Laxmi scheme, increase in Aasara pension to Rs 5,000, LPG cylinder for Rs 400 and Aarogyasri coverage to be increased to Rs 15 lakh. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp