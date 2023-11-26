Name one state which has filled up more govt jobs than TS, KTR dares Rahul Gandhi

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BRS working president KT Rama Rao alleged that Rahul Gandhi is provoking the youth on government jobs. Reacting to Rahul Gandhi’s remarks during his public meetings in the state, Rama Rao asked, “What happened to the assurance of filling up of 2.5 lakh government jobs in Karnataka within 100 days after coming to power?”

Rama Rao dared Rahul Gandhi to name one state in the country that has filled up more government jobs than Telangana in the last decade. The Telangana government released job notifications for 2,02,735 vacancies in the state and had already filled 1,60,083 posts, Rama Rao said and asked Rahul Gandhi, “Can you deny this or prove us wrong?”

The Congress government from 2004 to 2014 has created only 10,116 jobs in Telangana. This shows your sincerity towards the youth, Rama Rao told Rahul.

“On an average, the BRS government filled 16,850 jobs per year. But, the Congress filled only 1,012 jobs per year between 2004 and 2014. This is the difference between the BRS and Congress. Prove me wrong,” Rama Rao said.

After the introduction of the zonal system, the BRS government ensured that locals could get 95% jobs. He blamed the Congress for making Hyderabad a free zone in the past, which deprived Telanganites of jobs. During Congress rule, Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APSSC) sold jobs, the BRS working president alleged.

“You have assured jobs for the youth in Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh and Himachal Pradesh and never cared to keep that assurance. Is it not true that you are playing with the lives of the youngsters in these states?” Rama Rao asked the Congress MP from Wayanad.

Rama Rao also termed the Congress job calender as bogus. “How can you release notification in March, April, and May of 2024 when election code will be in place in the country? Is this not your cheap attempt to cheat the youth only for votes before general elections,” Rama Rao asked the Congress leader.

