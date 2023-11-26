People’s woes neglected: Priyanka takes a swipe at KCR in Madhira

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Hitting out at the ruling dispensation, AICC general secretary Priyanka Gandhi on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao neglected the woes of people while BRS leaders were engaged in looting public wealth.

Addressing a public meeting in Madhira, she said the people are real leaders in any country. “However, KCR in the state and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the Centre feel that they are above the people,” she added.

After Telangana attained statehood, residents of the state felt their problems would disappear but they have only compounded under KCR’s rule, Priyanka said.

The senior Congress leader pointed out that farmers are facing many problems while others are having to deal with the rising prices of essential commodities. “The BRS promised to implement loan waiver. However, the process is still incomplete and half the farmers are suffering,” she added.

“The BRS government played games with the lives of youth by leaking question papers for recruitment exams. The future of unemployed youth remains a big question for the BRS government,” she added.

The senior Congress leader alleged that large-scale corruption took place in the construction of projects. Thousands of crores of rupees went into the pockets of BRS leaders, she claimed.

While BRS leaders have farmhouses on hundreds of acres of land, poor people are suffering due to the lack of small houses, the Congress general secretary remarked.

Asserting that the lives of people would develop under the Congress, Priyanka urged the residents of Madhira to cast their vote for its candidate, Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Earlier in the day, Priyanka took part in a roadshow in Kallur town in the Sathupalli constituency. During the event, she urged the people to cast their vote for Matta Ragamai, who is contesting from Sathupalli.

‘KCR neglected the unemployed youth for 10 yrs’

Alleging that KCR has been successful in getting his family members jobs, Priyanka said the chief minister had neglected the lakhs of unemployed youths in the state for the last 10 years.

Speaking during a roadshow in the Khammam and Palair Assembly segments, she urged the youth to defeat the BRS to get the jobs that they deserve. If the Congress is elected to power, jobs would be provided to the unemployed youth, the senior Congress leader added.

“People of the state fought for a separate Telangana state and not the welfare of KCR,” Priyanka said, adding that several farmers, women and students gave up their lives for the cause.

