Telangana Assembly elections: Parties pull out their big guns to close campaign with a flourish

Ireddy Srinivas Reddy By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As the clock ticks to November 28, the final day of campaigning for the Assembly elections, political activity has peaked in Telangana. All the major contenders — the BRS, Congress and BJP — are leaving no stone unturned in their last-ditch efforts to sway voters. While rallies and speeches have been the order of the day over the last month, now that campaigning in other states has ended, both the BJP and the Congress are bringing in their top leadership to make a final push.

On November 26, 27, and 28, the state will witness Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh, Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, as well as BJP national president JP Nadda taking centre stage. These leaders are set to crisscross the state, addressing public gatherings and conducting roadshows in key constituencies.

These constituencies include Toopran (Gajwel Assembly), Nirmal, Mahabubabad, Karimnagar, Hyderabad, Maheshwaram, Dubbaka, Warangal East, Parkal, Balkonda, Secunderabad Cantonment, Karwan, Mahbubnagar, Kalwakurthy, LB Nagar, Sanathnagar, Banswada, Jukkal, Gajwel, Makthal, Rajendranagar, Serilingampally, Munugode, Mulugu, Kukatpally, Amberpet, Ramagundam and Peddapalli.

Simultaneously, the Congress will be deploying its heavyweights with AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi leading the charge.

Rahul is scheduled to campaign in Andole, Sangareddy and Kamareddy on November 26, while Priyanka Gandhi will speak to the electorate on November 27, conducting campaigns in Hyderabad, Nalgonda and other key segments. However, the final schedule for Kharge is yet to be confirmed.

The BRS camp, led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, is focusing on key constituencies in the closing days of the campaign.

KCR is slated to address public meetings in Khanapur, Jagtial, Vemulawada, Dubbaka, Shadnagar, Chevella, Andhole, Sangareddy, Warangal East and West and Gajwel from November 26 to 28. Ministers KT Rama Rao and T Harish Rao will also be participating in roadshows and addressing public meetings.

