Top Congress leaders flock to Adilabad district  to regain lost glory

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: Will Congress regain its past glory in the erstwhile Adilabad district? The party is serious this time to see that the party bounces back in the wake of the perception that the party’s stock is on the rise in the State.

The party’s national leadership too is focusing on Adilabad district. On Saturday, party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi visited the district and a couple of days ago party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra revived the memories of late Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the empowerment of tribals, while addressing election rallies at Asifabad and Khanapur.

Adilabad district used to be a Congress stronghold in the past, it gradually lost out to the BRS as the latter was in the vanguard of the separate Telangana movement. Now the Congress wants to wrest the district from the BRS.

No senior leader of Congress ever visited the district in the recent past. It was in 1980 when Indira Gandhi visited the district amidst talk that she would seek election to Lok Sabha from Adilabad. But she changed her mind and moved to Medak.

There seems to be a shift in people’s preference for the Congress, lately. The minority vote bank which supported the BRS in 2014 is understood to be moving closer to the Congress.

A resident of Adilabad, A Ashok, said municipal wards have not been developed in the last 10 years of the BRS rule at the State level.

If there was any development, it was during the Congress regime. The people are realising that it was the Congress which delivered Telangana.

Aravind, a native of Bela, who came to listen to Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, said that he was impressed with the promise of a crop loan waiver of rs 2 lakh at one go. It was during late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime that the crop loans were waived at one go.

This apart, the KCR government has not increased fee reimbursement commensurate with the hike in tuition fees in colleges, they alleged.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: Will Congress regain its past glory in the erstwhile Adilabad district? The party is serious this time to see that the party bounces back in the wake of the perception that the party’s stock is on the rise in the State. The party’s national leadership too is focusing on Adilabad district. On Saturday, party’s top leader Rahul Gandhi visited the district and a couple of days ago party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra revived the memories of late Indira Gandhi’s contribution to the empowerment of tribals, while addressing election rallies at Asifabad and Khanapur. Adilabad district used to be a Congress stronghold in the past, it gradually lost out to the BRS as the latter was in the vanguard of the separate Telangana movement. Now the Congress wants to wrest the district from the BRS.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); No senior leader of Congress ever visited the district in the recent past. It was in 1980 when Indira Gandhi visited the district amidst talk that she would seek election to Lok Sabha from Adilabad. But she changed her mind and moved to Medak. There seems to be a shift in people’s preference for the Congress, lately. The minority vote bank which supported the BRS in 2014 is understood to be moving closer to the Congress. A resident of Adilabad, A Ashok, said municipal wards have not been developed in the last 10 years of the BRS rule at the State level. If there was any development, it was during the Congress regime. The people are realising that it was the Congress which delivered Telangana. Aravind, a native of Bela, who came to listen to Rahul Gandhi on Saturday, said that he was impressed with the promise of a crop loan waiver of rs 2 lakh at one go. It was during late YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s regime that the crop loans were waived at one go. This apart, the KCR government has not increased fee reimbursement commensurate with the hike in tuition fees in colleges, they alleged. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp