We’ll puncture BJP in Delhi like in TS: Rahul  

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got him disqualified as an MP, snatched away his official residence and filed 26 cases against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that similar treatment would not be meted out to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Modi and KCR were friends.

“PM ke do yaar, Owaisi and KCR,” Rahul said, affirming that the Congress would defeat the BRS in Telangana and “deflate the BJP” in Delhi.

“Like how we punctured the BJP in Telangana, we will deflate it in Delhi,” he said, addressing election meetings in Bodhan, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies.

Later in the day, Rahul interacted with job aspirants at Ashok Nagar and relished Hyderabadi biryani at Bawarchi hotel.

6 guarantees will be approved in 1st Cabinet meeting: Rahul

Stating that the collapsing pillars of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by a “Dorala Sarkar” (feudal government) are on one side and Hyderabad city developed by “Prajala Telangana” (people’s government) on the other, Rahul appealed to the people to choose between the two wisely. He said that the “Prajala Telangana” Congress rule will start the very first day of the party coming to power. “The six guarantees for Telangana will be approved in the very first meeting of the Cabinet after the Congress wins the coming elections,” Rahul Gandhi said.

Alleging rampant corruption in Telangana under BRS, he stated that KCR has kept all the “money-minting portfolios” within his family.

Replying to the question posed by KCR as to what the Congress had done for Telangana, Rahul said that the BRS supremo was chief minister of a state made by the grand old party. “Besides, the schools and universities in which KCR studied to become the CM were also made by the Congress,” he said.

Rahul accused KCR and his family of engaging in extensive corruption, alleging that a staggering `1 lakh crore had been illicitly taken from the people in the Kaleshwaram project alone. He highlighted concerns about structural issues in the dam, claiming that cracks have appeared in its pillars.

Stating that the Dharani portal was established under the pretext of computerisation, the Congress MP accused the BRS chief of seizing the land belonging to approximately 20 lakh individuals using the Dharani portal.

Alleging that there was a clear mutual understanding between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul pointed out that he was facing 24 cases, but not a single case was filed against KCR. “There is no ED or CBI after KCR as the BRS chief wants Modi to rule in Delhi while the latter wants the CM to rule in Telangana. Rahul also explained the Congress’ six guarantees at the meeting.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

HYDERABAD: Recalling that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had got him disqualified as an MP, snatched away his official residence and filed 26 cases against him, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said that similar treatment would not be meted out to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao as Modi and KCR were friends. “PM ke do yaar, Owaisi and KCR,” Rahul said, affirming that the Congress would defeat the BRS in Telangana and “deflate the BJP” in Delhi. “Like how we punctured the BJP in Telangana, we will deflate it in Delhi,” he said, addressing election meetings in Bodhan, Nizamabad, Adilabad and Vemulawada Assembly constituencies. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Later in the day, Rahul interacted with job aspirants at Ashok Nagar and relished Hyderabadi biryani at Bawarchi hotel. 6 guarantees will be approved in 1st Cabinet meeting: Rahul Stating that the collapsing pillars of the Kaleshwaram project constructed by a “Dorala Sarkar” (feudal government) are on one side and Hyderabad city developed by “Prajala Telangana” (people’s government) on the other, Rahul appealed to the people to choose between the two wisely. He said that the “Prajala Telangana” Congress rule will start the very first day of the party coming to power. “The six guarantees for Telangana will be approved in the very first meeting of the Cabinet after the Congress wins the coming elections,” Rahul Gandhi said. Alleging rampant corruption in Telangana under BRS, he stated that KCR has kept all the “money-minting portfolios” within his family. Replying to the question posed by KCR as to what the Congress had done for Telangana, Rahul said that the BRS supremo was chief minister of a state made by the grand old party. “Besides, the schools and universities in which KCR studied to become the CM were also made by the Congress,” he said. Rahul accused KCR and his family of engaging in extensive corruption, alleging that a staggering `1 lakh crore had been illicitly taken from the people in the Kaleshwaram project alone. He highlighted concerns about structural issues in the dam, claiming that cracks have appeared in its pillars. Stating that the Dharani portal was established under the pretext of computerisation, the Congress MP accused the BRS chief of seizing the land belonging to approximately 20 lakh individuals using the Dharani portal. Alleging that there was a clear mutual understanding between KCR and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Rahul pointed out that he was facing 24 cases, but not a single case was filed against KCR. “There is no ED or CBI after KCR as the BRS chief wants Modi to rule in Delhi while the latter wants the CM to rule in Telangana. Rahul also explained the Congress’ six guarantees at the meeting. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp