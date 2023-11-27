15 polling stations in Telangana have less than 100 registered voters

S Bachan Jeet Singh By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 polling booths in Telangana state have less than 100 registered voters each which would make it easy for the electors to cast their vote without having to wait in queues for a long time for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30.

Apart from these 15 polling stations, District Electoral Offices (DEOs) have identified 109 polling booths having registered voters between 101 and 200 voters, 292 polling stations have voters between 201 and 300 voters, another 292 polling stations with voters between 301 and 400 voters and as many as 1,113 polling booths having around 500 voters.

The Telangana Chief Electoral Office (CEO) authorities told TNIE that the lowest number of voters in a polling station in the state have been identified in Anganwadi Centre at Gudi Lingapur in Balkonda Assembly constituency of Nizamabad district. The booth has been set up for just 56 voters.The registered voters in the above polling stations are less due to meagre population in the villages.

