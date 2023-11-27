Home States Telangana

15 polling stations in Telangana have less than 100 registered voters

The registered voters are less due to meagre population in the villages; Gudi Lingapur in Balkonda has the lowest number of voters

Published: 27th November 2023 07:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th November 2023 07:38 AM   |  A+A-

Police posted on election duty is seen casting their postal ballot | Vinay Madapu

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: As many as 15 polling booths in Telangana state have less than 100 registered voters each which would make it easy for the electors to cast their vote without having to wait in queues for a long time for the upcoming Telangana Assembly polls to be held on November 30.

Apart from these 15 polling stations, District Electoral Offices (DEOs) have identified 109 polling booths having registered voters between 101 and 200 voters, 292 polling stations have voters between 201 and 300 voters, another 292 polling stations with voters between 301 and 400 voters and as many as 1,113 polling booths having around 500 voters.

The Telangana Chief Electoral Office (CEO) authorities told TNIE that the lowest number of voters in a polling station in the state have been identified in Anganwadi Centre at Gudi Lingapur in Balkonda Assembly constituency of Nizamabad district. The booth has been set up for just 56 voters.The registered voters in the above polling stations are less due to meagre population in the villages.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Assembly elections

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp