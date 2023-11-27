Telangana Assembly elections: Boath plagued by lack of irrigation water, untapped tourism potential

S Raja Reddy By

Express News Service

ADILABAD: The Boath Assembly Constituency, reserved for STs, is well known for its waterfalls of Kuntala, Pochera, and Gayatri but there are very few government initiatives in developing them into tourist attractions. The constituency is tribal-dominated. After the formation of the Telangana state, the domination of Lambadas has increased despite the fact that they are numerically not strong. The main occupation of the people is agriculture. Farmers grow cotton and soybean. They depend on rain to grow crops.

The Mathadivagu minor irrigation project was constructed during the erstwhile Congress regime but the canal works have not yet been completed fully. Kupti project, promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections still remains a non-starter. Administrative sanction was given and that is where the buck stopped. If it is completed, parched fields in the constituency will get water.

The constituency does not have a government degree college. The poor tribals who complete their intermediate course are discontinuing education as they cannot afford to go to other towns and take admission to degree colleges. G Kishan, a resident of Boath, said that tribals will get an opportunity to set up small businesses if the government develops waterfalls into a tourist destination.

The constituency constitutes nine mandals. They are Neeradigonda, Boath, Bazarathnoor, Echoda, Sirikonda, Gudithanoor, Tamsi, Talmadugu and Bheempuand als.There is a triangular contest in Boath among the BJP, BRS, and Congress.

Speaking to TNIE, Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao contesting as the party nominee. He says that for the development of the constituency, a double-engine sarkar is required. He said as an MP he got sanctioned for a railway line from Adilabad to Patancheru via Nirmal but the state government is yet to contribute its share.

Constituency formation—1962

Reservation for STs—1967

Total elections held—12

Congress wins—5 times

TDP wins—5 times

BRS wins—2 times

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

ADILABAD: The Boath Assembly Constituency, reserved for STs, is well known for its waterfalls of Kuntala, Pochera, and Gayatri but there are very few government initiatives in developing them into tourist attractions. The constituency is tribal-dominated. After the formation of the Telangana state, the domination of Lambadas has increased despite the fact that they are numerically not strong. The main occupation of the people is agriculture. Farmers grow cotton and soybean. They depend on rain to grow crops. The Mathadivagu minor irrigation project was constructed during the erstwhile Congress regime but the canal works have not yet been completed fully. Kupti project, promised by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao ahead of the 2018 Assembly elections still remains a non-starter. Administrative sanction was given and that is where the buck stopped. If it is completed, parched fields in the constituency will get water. The constituency does not have a government degree college. The poor tribals who complete their intermediate course are discontinuing education as they cannot afford to go to other towns and take admission to degree colleges. G Kishan, a resident of Boath, said that tribals will get an opportunity to set up small businesses if the government develops waterfalls into a tourist destination.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The constituency constitutes nine mandals. They are Neeradigonda, Boath, Bazarathnoor, Echoda, Sirikonda, Gudithanoor, Tamsi, Talmadugu and Bheempuand als.There is a triangular contest in Boath among the BJP, BRS, and Congress. Speaking to TNIE, Adilabad BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao contesting as the party nominee. He says that for the development of the constituency, a double-engine sarkar is required. He said as an MP he got sanctioned for a railway line from Adilabad to Patancheru via Nirmal but the state government is yet to contribute its share. Constituency formation—1962 Reservation for STs—1967 Total elections held—12 Congress wins—5 times TDP wins—5 times BRS wins—2 times Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp