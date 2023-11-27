Congress fielding ‘dummy candidates’ in Goshamahal, Karimnagar, Korutla: KTR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pooh-poohing the Congress statement that it would release a job calendar on April 1, BRS working president K T Rama Rao said that it is All Fools’ Day, “Rahul Day” and “Pappu Diwas.” Addressing a press conference in Hyderabad on Sunday, Rama Rao recalled that Telangana provided the highest number of jobs in the country. Rama Rao assured people that he would go to Ashok Nagar again on December 4 and announce a job calendar. He recalled that the Congress government in Karnataka failed to provide 2.5 lakh jobs within one year of coming to power. The BRS government filled around 1.6 lakh jobs in nine and half years, he said.

The BRS working president alleged that the Congress fielded “dummy candidates” in Goshamahal, Karimnagar and Korutla Assembly segments. The BRS would defeat BJP candidates T Raja Singh, Bandi Sanjay Kumar and Dharmapuri Arvind, respectively, in those segments, he added. Rama Rao alleged that though the Central government was depositing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits into farmers’ accounts, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy was not talking anything against Prime Minister Narendra Modi. But, the TPCC supremo was opposing the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu benefits, which was an ongoing scheme. Revanth Reddy had a tacit understanding with BJP, he alleged and recalled that Revanth Reddy was a former ABVP leader. Former TPCC president N Uttam Kumar lodged a complaint with the Election Commission of India (ECI) to stop the disbursement of Rythu Bandhu.

Asserting that the BJP could not win a single seat in the Assembly elections, Rama Rao said that the Congress did “astra sannyasa” (renunciation of weapons) even before the elections. On IT raids, Rama Rao pointed out that houses of only the BRS and the Congress leaders were searched and no raids were conducted on the houses of BJP leaders in the state. On Rahul Gandhi’s allegation that the BRS government failed to provide jobs to youths, Rama Rao said, “Neither Revanth Reddy nor Rahul Gandhi ever worked anywhere. They never appeared for competitive examinations. I have written competitive examinations and worked in the USA.”

KTR promises Gulf policy for migrants

Hyderabad/Medak: KT Rama Rao on Sunday announced that the BRS, if voted to power, will implement a Gulf policy from January 2024 for Gulf migrants. Addressing a road show in Sircilla, he also announced that a life insurance scheme would be launched for the benefit of Gulf migrants. Insurance coverage of Rs 5 lakh would be provided to each individual, who went to Gulf in search of livelihood. Apart from this, a comprehensive policy would be implemented including other welfare programmes as part of the proposed Gulf policy. He also promised to establish an IT hub and industries as well as an underground drainage system in Narsapur segment if V Sunitha Laxma Reddy is elected from the constituency. During a roadshow, he said, “The BRS will surely retain power in the state. If we have a BRS MLA in Narsapur, it will help in ensuring as much development as possible in the constituency.” He said, “Around Rs 73,000 crore was deposited in the accounts of 70 lakh farmers. The credit for that goes to Chief Minister KCR.”

